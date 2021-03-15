Oscar nominations Monday could belong to ‘Mank’ and Netflix Disney+ Chloe Zhao Nomadland Amazon Frances McDormand

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
9

Nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday will look — in more ways than one — unlike they ever have before.

After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, none of the expected best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. It will be an Oscars not just without blockbusters but with many movies that have hardly played on the big screen. Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood’s biggest and most sought-after awards.

But even if the pictures — to paraphrase Norma Desmond — literally got smaller in a movie year ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, they also were more diverse. Monday’s nominations are poised to bring history in the directing category, and unveil an acting field with potentially a record number of people of color nominated.

Nominations will be announced beginning at 8:19 a.m. EDT by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a two-part presentation streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ digital social platforms.

The film academy and ABC, which will telecast the Oscars on April 25 (delayed two months due to the pandemic), will hope that the nominees can drum up more excitement than they have elsewhere. Interest in little golden statuettes has nosedived during the pandemic. Ratings for a largely virtual Golden Globes, with acceptance speeches by Zoom, plunged to 6.9 million viewers — a 64% drop — last month.

