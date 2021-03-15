Oil Dips as WTI Moves Into Contango on Dollar, AstraZeneca Worry  By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – Oil prices dipped on Monday moving the U.S. crude complex into a so-called contango structure amid concerns about surging supplies as prices hit more than double from a year ago.

, the New York-traded benchmark for U.S. crude, traded at lows of just around $28 per barrel on March 16, 2020. On Monday, WTI was just above $65, a gain of more than 130% fueled by Covid-19 recovery optimism.

In reality, oil prices were bolstered more by production cuts than actual demand over the past 12 months. U.S. crude output is down 17% since March 2020 record highs of 13.1 million barrels daily to 10.9 million. But output has overtaken the pace of refining over the past three weeks due to storm disruptions in Texas, the epicenter of U.S. energy. U.S. have grown faster than inventories of fuel products such as and since the Texas storms.

In Monday’s trade, WTI, as well global crude benchmark , were weighed down by a ramping , which typically makes commodities denominated in the greenback costlier for non-holders of U.S. currency.

The other worry was the decision by Germany, France and Italy to halt AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following reports of recipients falling ill.

By 12:16 PM ET (16:16 GMT), WTI’s front-month April contract was at $65.04 per barrel, down 57 cents. More importantly May WTI traded at $65.56 per barrel, down 56 cents. While the sheer difference between the two months was just 52 cents, the discount in spot April versus May denotes a contango. If that keeps widening, it could make storing oil more attractive than trading it prompt — a bearish factor over the longer term.

London-traded Brent for May delivery was down 81 cents at $68.37. Brent’s June contract traded 83 cents lower at $67.85. That kept the spot contract at a premium to the nearby month, maintaining a so-called backwardation structure that encourages prompt delivery of oil — a bullish factor.