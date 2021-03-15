Nokia partners with internet giants, shares react By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Nokia logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia (NYSE:) on Monday announced it has partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:) web services and Google (NASDAQ:) to develop new cloud-based 5G radio solutions with its radio access network (RNA) technology.

The goal of the partnerships is to develop new business cases, the company said in three separate statements.

“Open collaboration is key to the development of new and innovative high value 5G use cases that will equip our customers with the tools they need for digital transformation,” Nokia President of Mobile Networks Tomi Uitto said.

Nokia shares were up over 4% in Helsinki at 1300 GMT.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR