Nikki Bella Shows Off Video of Workout to Get Her Pre-Baby Body Back: Making That Comeback

Instagram

Eight months after welcoming her first child with pro dancer fiance Artem Chigvintsev, the former WWE personality reveals the secret of her impressive progress in getting back in shape.

AceShowbiz –

Nikki Bella has been working hard to get her pre-baby body back. Showing off her effort to achieve her goal of getting back in shape, the former WWE personality shared a video of her doing a workout and declared that she is “making that comeback.”

On Monday, March 15, the 37-year-old uploaded on Instagram a clip of her intense exercise with her twin sister Brie Bella. With Rihanna‘s “Umbrella” playing in the background, she wrote in the caption, “Kick Ass Sister Sunday! No drinks, just sweating! 3rd session with the one and only @coachscotthom and many more to go! Making that comeback.”

<br />

Before posting the workout video, Nikki shared how she and her fiancee Artem Chigvintsev maintained a healthy lifestyle. “We’ve been working…working out hard, training hard,” she told her followers, before showing their prepped veggie meals to the camera. She added, “I’m not gonna even have a glass [of Labry] or a sip, but I love Labry,” while showing a bottle of wine.

Nikki Bella on her Instagram Story shared her healthy lifestyle.

Days earlier on March 11, Nikki showed off the result of her workout so far. Flaunting her toned abs, the former professional wrestler revealed the secret of her impressive post-pregnancy progress. She wrote, “With healthy eating, increase of workout activity and Emsculpt Neo this Mama is almost back to her pre baby body!”

<br />

In the photo, the “Total Bellas” star was pictured wearing a white sports bra and white sweatpants that showed off her toned stomach. To complete her look, she wore a gray beanie on her head and smiled as she flexed her arms.

Nikki gave birth to their first son, Matteo Artemovich, in July 2020. Since then, she has been taking care of her mental and physical being, and revealed in an interview for She Knows’ Self-Care Digital issue, that she hired a life coach.

On the reason why, she explained, “I just feel like we give our cars oil changes so they never break down.” She elaborated, “So why not do that to our souls and our minds so we don’t have these meltdowns or get into certain places that we don’t want to be in.”