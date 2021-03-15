NHL postpones Monday’s Blues-Kings game due to weather

The NHL has been forced to postpone another game, though once again it isn’t because of any COVID-related issues. The St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings will not play their scheduled game Monday evening thanks to weather conditions in Denver. The Kings, who just finished a two-game set against the Colorado Avalanche, were unable to fly to Los Angeles Sunday. The game does not have a makeup date yet.
This is not the first game postponed due to inclement weather, as the Dallas Stars also went dark for a week while Texas was dealing with a drastic winter storm. In a year that was already incredibly difficult due to the pandemic, weather-related postponements are just another issue the league has had to deal with all season long.
The list of postponements continues to grow, one way or another:
|Game #
|Matchup
|Original Date
|New Date
|9
|Dallas at Florida
|Jan. 14
|Feb. 22
|20
|Dallas at Florida
|Jan. 15
|May 3
|33
|Dallas at Tampa Bay
|Jan. 17
|May 4
|48
|Dallas at Tampa Bay
|Jan. 19
|May 10
|52
|Carolina at Nashville
|Jan. 19
|March 2
|62
|Florida at Carolina
|Jan. 21
|Feb. 17
|76
|Florida at Carolina
|Jan. 23
|March 7
|97
|Tampa Bay at Carolina
|Jan. 26
|Feb. 22
|122
|St. Louis at Vegas
|Jan. 28
|March 22
|149
|Vegas at San Jose
|Feb. 1
|Feb. 13
|150
|Buffalo at NY Islanders
|Feb. 2
|Feb. 22
|151
|New Jersey at Pittsburgh
|Feb. 2
|March 21
|162
|Vegas at San Jose
|Feb. 3 –> Feb. 25
|April 23
|163
|Buffalo at NY Islanders
|Feb. 4
|March 4
|166
|New Jersey at Pittsburgh
|Feb. 4
|April 20
|173
|Minnesota at Colorado
|Feb. 4
|Feb. 24
|179
|Buffalo at Boston
|Feb. 6
|March 27
|180
|NY Rangers at New Jersey
|Feb. 6
|March 4
|182
|Colorado at St. Louis
|Feb. 6
|April 14
|186
|Arizona at Minnesota
|Feb. 6
|March 16
|191
|Colorado at St. Louis
|Feb. 7
|April 20
|192
|Arizona at Minnesota
|Feb. 7
|April 14
|195
|Buffalo at Boston
|Feb. 8
|April 13
|202
|Philadelphia at Washington
|Feb. 9
|April 13
|207
|St. Louis at Minnesota
|Feb. 9
|April 12
|209
|Arizona at Colorado
|Feb. 9
|March 31
|214
|Washington at Buffalo
|Feb. 11
|March 15
|216
|New Jersey at Philadelphia
|Feb. 11
|April 25
|223
|St. Louis at Minnesota
|Feb. 11
|March 25
|225
|Arizona at Colorado
|Feb. 11
|April 12
|229
|Washington at Buffalo
|Feb. 13
|April 9
|231
|New Jersey at Philadelphia
|Feb. 13
|May 10
|240
|Minnesota at Los Angeles
|Feb. 13
|April 23
|244
|New Jersey at Boston
|Feb. 15
|March 7
|250*
|Nashville at Dallas
|Feb. 15
|March 7
|254
|Philadelphia at NY Rangers
|Feb. 16 –> Feb. 14
|April 22
|258*
|Nashville at Dallas
|Feb. 16
|March 21
|271*
|Tampa Bay at Dallas
|Feb. 18
|March 2
|286*
|Tampa Bay at Dallas
|Feb. 20
|March 16
|456*
|St. Louis at Los Angeles
|March 15
|TBA
*Weather-related