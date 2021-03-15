NHL postpones Monday’s Blues-Kings game due to weather

The NHL has been forced to postpone another game, though once again it isn’t because of any COVID-related issues. The St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings will not play their scheduled game Monday evening thanks to weather conditions in Denver. The Kings, who just finished a two-game set against the Colorado Avalanche, were unable to fly to Los Angeles Sunday. The game does not have a makeup date yet.

This is not the first game postponed due to inclement weather, as the Dallas Stars also went dark for a week while Texas was dealing with a drastic winter storm. In a year that was already incredibly difficult due to the pandemic, weather-related postponements are just another issue the league has had to deal with all season long.

The list of postponements continues to grow, one way or another:

Game # Matchup Original Date New Date 9 Dallas at Florida Jan. 14 Feb. 22 20 Dallas at Florida Jan. 15 May 3 33 Dallas at Tampa Bay Jan. 17 May 4 48 Dallas at Tampa Bay Jan. 19 May 10 52 Carolina at Nashville Jan. 19 March 2 62 Florida at Carolina Jan. 21 Feb. 17 76 Florida at Carolina Jan. 23 March 7 97 Tampa Bay at Carolina Jan. 26 Feb. 22 122 St. Louis at Vegas Jan. 28 March 22 149 Vegas at San Jose Feb. 1 Feb. 13 150 Buffalo at NY Islanders Feb. 2 Feb. 22 151 New Jersey at Pittsburgh Feb. 2 March 21 162 Vegas at San Jose Feb. 3 –> Feb. 25 April 23 163 Buffalo at NY Islanders Feb. 4 March 4 166 New Jersey at Pittsburgh Feb. 4 April 20 173 Minnesota at Colorado Feb. 4 Feb. 24 179 Buffalo at Boston Feb. 6 March 27 180 NY Rangers at New Jersey Feb. 6 March 4 182 Colorado at St. Louis Feb. 6 April 14 186 Arizona at Minnesota Feb. 6 March 16 191 Colorado at St. Louis Feb. 7 April 20 192 Arizona at Minnesota Feb. 7 April 14 195 Buffalo at Boston Feb. 8 April 13 202 Philadelphia at Washington Feb. 9 April 13 207 St. Louis at Minnesota Feb. 9 April 12 209 Arizona at Colorado Feb. 9 March 31 214 Washington at Buffalo Feb. 11 March 15 216 New Jersey at Philadelphia Feb. 11 April 25 223 St. Louis at Minnesota Feb. 11 March 25 225 Arizona at Colorado Feb. 11 April 12 229 Washington at Buffalo Feb. 13 April 9 231 New Jersey at Philadelphia Feb. 13 May 10 240 Minnesota at Los Angeles Feb. 13 April 23 244 New Jersey at Boston Feb. 15 March 7 250* Nashville at Dallas Feb. 15 March 7 254 Philadelphia at NY Rangers Feb. 16 –> Feb. 14 April 22 258* Nashville at Dallas Feb. 16 March 21 271* Tampa Bay at Dallas Feb. 18 March 2 286* Tampa Bay at Dallas Feb. 20 March 16 456* St. Louis at Los Angeles March 15 TBA

*Weather-related