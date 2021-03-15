Home Sports NHL postpones Monday’s Blues-Kings game due to weather

NHL postpones Monday’s Blues-Kings game due to weather

Lisaa Witt
The NHL has been forced to postpone another game, though once again it isn’t because of any COVID-related issues. The St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings will not play their scheduled game Monday evening thanks to weather conditions in Denver. The Kings, who just finished a two-game set against the Colorado Avalanche, were unable to fly to Los Angeles Sunday. The game does not have a makeup date yet.

This is not the first game postponed due to inclement weather, as the Dallas Stars also went dark for a week while Texas was dealing with a drastic winter storm. In a year that was already incredibly difficult due to the pandemic, weather-related postponements are just another issue the league has had to deal with all season long.

The list of postponements continues to grow, one way or another:

Game #MatchupOriginal DateNew Date
9Dallas at FloridaJan. 14Feb. 22
20Dallas at FloridaJan. 15May 3
33Dallas at Tampa BayJan. 17May 4
48Dallas at Tampa BayJan. 19May 10
52Carolina at NashvilleJan. 19March 2
62Florida at CarolinaJan. 21Feb. 17
76Florida at CarolinaJan. 23March 7
97Tampa Bay at CarolinaJan. 26Feb. 22
122St. Louis at VegasJan. 28March 22
149Vegas at San JoseFeb. 1Feb. 13
150Buffalo at NY IslandersFeb. 2Feb. 22
151New Jersey at PittsburghFeb. 2March 21
162Vegas at San JoseFeb. 3 –> Feb. 25April 23
163Buffalo at NY IslandersFeb. 4March 4
166New Jersey at PittsburghFeb. 4April 20
173Minnesota at ColoradoFeb. 4Feb. 24
179Buffalo at BostonFeb. 6March 27
180NY Rangers at New JerseyFeb. 6March 4
182Colorado at St. LouisFeb. 6April 14
186Arizona at MinnesotaFeb. 6March 16
191Colorado at St. LouisFeb. 7April 20
192Arizona at MinnesotaFeb. 7April 14
195Buffalo at BostonFeb. 8April 13
202Philadelphia at WashingtonFeb. 9April 13
207St. Louis at MinnesotaFeb. 9April 12
209Arizona at ColoradoFeb. 9March 31
214Washington at BuffaloFeb. 11March 15
216New Jersey at PhiladelphiaFeb. 11April 25
223St. Louis at MinnesotaFeb. 11March 25
225Arizona at ColoradoFeb. 11April 12
229Washington at BuffaloFeb. 13April 9
231New Jersey at PhiladelphiaFeb. 13May 10
240Minnesota at Los AngelesFeb. 13April 23
244New Jersey at BostonFeb. 15March 7
250*Nashville at DallasFeb. 15March 7
254Philadelphia at NY RangersFeb. 16 –> Feb. 14April 22
258*Nashville at DallasFeb. 16March 21
271*Tampa Bay at DallasFeb. 18March 2
286*Tampa Bay at DallasFeb. 20March 16
456*St. Louis at Los AngelesMarch 15TBA

*Weather-related

