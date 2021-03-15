NHL postpones Blues-Kings game because of weather

An NHL game has been scrapped from the schedule but not because of anything related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league has announced that Monday’s showdown between the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings has been postponed because the blizzard that hit Denver prevented the Kings from flying back to Los Angeles in time for the contest. The Kings lost at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

No makeup date for the Blues-Kings tilt was unveiled in the NHL’s brief statement.

Per Dori Olmos of St. Louis television station KSDK, over 27 inches of snow had fallen at Denver International Airport by early Monday morning. The blizzard conditions caused the airport to close all runways.

It’s hoped the Blues and Kings will be able to play Wednesday night in Los Angeles as scheduled.

This is the second time in a month that winter weather and not the coronavirus altered the NHL’s schedule. In mid-February, the Dallas Stars had multiple games shifted because of conditions that left thousands of Texas residents without power and hot water.