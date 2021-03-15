NFT auction celebrating NFL star Rob Gronkowski drives $1.8M in sales By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

NFT auction celebrating NFL star Rob Gronkowski drives $1.8M in sales

NFL star Rob Gronkowski’s NFT drop has generated more than $1.8 million in primary sales on NFT market OpenSea.

The Rob Gronkowski Championship Series NFT Collection includes five different tokenized cards depicting in-game action shots of the player during championship-winning games.