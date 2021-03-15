NFL unlikely to require players to receive COVID-19 vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective, but it doesn’t sound like NFL players will be required to get vaccinated.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the NFL and NFLPA are discussing whether to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for players. King adds that it’s unlikely the union will agree to such a rule.

Much like the NFL, the NBA is not requiring players to get vaccinated. NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes most players will opt to receive the vaccine and believes players’ lives will be easier if they choose to get vaccinated.

Several New Orleans Pelicans players were vaccinated over the weekend, including reserve guard Sindarius Thornwell. It’s unclear which other players received the vaccine.

If most players opt to receive the vaccine, the four major American sports leagues will likely see fewer COVID-19 issues in the coming months.