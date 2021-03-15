NFL free agency tracker 2021: Live updates on news, rumors, signings and trades

New faces in new places, 2021 NFL free agency is here.

While there’s no Tom Brady to be had this offseason, the total bloodletting of NFL veterans due to NFL’s diminished cap space could land some impact players elsewhere this offseason. So far, we’ve seen Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher, Janoris Jenkins, Kenny Vaccaro, Malcolm Butler and Emmanuel Sanders all hit the market, with more releases expected as teams work out their cap situations heading into Wednesday.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2021: Ranking the top 50 players available

Monday marks the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, meaning over the next three days until the official start of NFL free agency, there will be reported deals struck, but nothing official until Wednesday at 4 p.m., the start of the new league year. Franchise tags have already been placed, with the deadlines last Wednesday; some notable names include Jets safety Marcus Maye, Saints DB Marcus Williams and wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Still, a deep free agent class is unfolding: Offensive lineman Joe Thuney, wide receivers Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are all going to make some teams very, very happy this offseason.

Sporting News will be tracking all the latest rumored signings, trades and more below as the ball drops on the new league year this week.

MORE: SN’s latest mock draft | Big board of top 50 prospects

NFL free agency news, updates on signings and trades

7 a.m. – Kevin Ziegler signed with the Ravens for three years, $22.5 million (per ESPN)

March 14

4:30 p.m. – The Packers and Aaron Jones agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones was expected to hit the open market as the top free-agent running back available, but will instead return to Green Bay’s backfield with second-year riser A.J. Dillon.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Drew Rosenhaus said about Jones re-signing with the Packers. https://t.co/Dwcz8qs3qO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

NFL free agency rumors

Titans in for a secondary makeover

Date: March 10

Source: Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

It’s more rough news for NFL veterans, as vet defensive backs Kenny Vaccaro and Malcolm Butler both are hitting free agency, per Rapoport. With the salary cap down roughly $16 million heading into 2021, expect more veteran players with big checks to hit the market.

Saints clearing cap space, planning to release notable names

Date: March 10

Source: Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

The Saints, who are $31 million over the cap, have released a pair of notable names, with linebacker Kwon Alexander and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders both heading towards free agency. Alexander is recovering from an Achilles injury, while Sanders is entering the twilight of his NFL career. Sanders did have over 700 yards receiving in 2020.

Allen Robinson gets second franchise tag

Date: March 9

Source: Adam Schefter, ESPN

Bears placed franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Bears standout wideout Allen Robinson catches the franchise tag for the second consecutive season, abruptly ending any talk of him hitting free agency. The idea of a tag-and-trade could still be in the works, but Chicago figures to want to keep Robinson in a Bears uniform long-term.

Kenny Golladay is free agency bound

Date: March 9

Source: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

The #Lions don’t plan to tag WR Kenny Golladay, per source. No final decision on whether Detroit may use a tag on someone else, but it appears Golladay is headed to the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2021

In something of a surprise, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay seems to be hitting the market, per Pelissero. Golladay is coming off an injury-shortened 2020 season, but has 1,000-yard seasons in both 2018 and 2019.

Bud Dupree may have a new team in 2021

Date: March 9

Source: Adam Schefter, ESPN

LB Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh’s franchise player last year, has been informed that he will not be franchised again this year, per league source. Dupree is headed to free agency. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Coming off a 8 1/2 sack season, Dupree played out the franchise tag and won’t be getting it again come 2021, per Schefter. Dupree is one of the preeminent pass rushers to hit free agency this year.

Chris Godwin gets the tag

Date: March 9

Source: Adam Schefter, ESPN

Buccaneers informed WR Chris Godwin he is being franchise tagged, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Arguably the best receiver who was scheduled to hit the market in 2021, Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin will be getting the franchise tag, per Schefter. Godwin is one of the trio of key free agents for the Bucs this offseason, with defenders Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David both hitting the market, as well.

Dak Prescott isn’t going anywhere

Date: March 8

Source: Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

From NFL Now: Amid the waiting on the cap number, there is some positivity surrounding #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s potential deal even if it doesn’t get done by Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/cDsjMaLtLd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

Months of Dallas brass telling the world that Dak Prescott will be the Cowboys quarterback in 2021 seems to be closer to reality, with the franchise tag going to be placed on Prescott. The two sides will have until July 15 to get a long-term deal done.

Washington considering franchise tag on Scherff

Date: March 8

Source: Tom Pelissero, NFL Network (NFL Now)

Washington is considering placing the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff once again, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Scherff is scheduled to be one of the top two guards available on the free agent market, alongside Patriots guard Joe Thuney.

Lions getting calls for backup QB

Date: March 7

Source: Adam Schefter, ESPN

Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The Lions are receiving calls on backup quarterback Chase Daniel, per reports. Daniel could be considered for a mentorship-type role for a new team. Detroit is waiting to make their trade for QB Jared Goff official.

Best NFL free agents by position

Here’s a list of the top NFL free agents still available, as ranked by SN’s Vinnie Iyer:

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Saints Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins Mitchell Trubisky, Bears Andy Dalton, Cowboys Alex Smith, Washington Tyrod Taylor, Chargers Jacoby Brissett, Colts

Running backs

Kenyan Drake, Cardinals Chris Carson, Seahawks Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers Phillip Lindsay, Broncos James Conner, Steelers Mike Davis, Panthers James White, Patriots Le’Veon Bell, Chiefs Todd Gurley, Falcons Tevin Coleman, 49ers Duke Johnson, Texans

Wide receivers

Kenny Golladay, Lions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers Will Fuller, Texans Corey Davis, Titans Marvin Jones Jr., Lions Curtis Samuel, Panthers Nelson Agholor, Raiders Antonio Brown, Buccaneers T.Y. Hilton, Colts A.J. Green, Bengals Sammy Watkins, Chiefs Keelan Cole, Jaguars Adam Humphries, Titans Danny Amendola, Lions Breshad Perriman, Jets Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals Golden Tate, Giants DeSean Jackson, Eagles

Tight ends

Hunter Henry, Chargers Jonnu Smith, Titans Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers Gerald Everett, Rams Jared Cook, Saints Kyle Rudolph, Vikings Tyler Eifert, Jaguars Josh Hill, Saints

Offensive tackles

Trent Williams, 49ers Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers Russell Okung, Panthers Eric Fisher, Chiefs Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs Cameron Fleming, Giants Bobby Massie, Bears Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals Matt Feiler, Steelers

Guards

Joe Thuney, Patriots Lane Taylor, Packers Gabe Jackson, Raiders James Carpenter, Falcons Richie Incognito, Raiders

Centers

Corey Linsley, Packers David Andrews, Patriots Austin Reiter, Chiefs Alex Mack, Falcons Nick Martin, Texans

Defensive tackles

Shelby Harris, Broncos Dalvin Tomlinson, Giants Sheldon Rankins, Saints Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers Tyrone Crawford, Cowboys Jurrell Casey, Broncos Henry Anderson, Jets

Edge rushers

Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers Melvin Ingram, Chargers Bud Dupree, Steelers Matthew Judon, Ravens Yannick Ngakuoe, Ravens Jadeveon Clowney, Titans Carl Lawson, Bengals Leonard Floyd, Rams Trey Hendrickson, Saints Haason Reddick, Cardinals Justin Houston, Colts Aldon Smith, Cowboys Romeo Okwara, Lions Carlos Dunlap, Seahawks Takk McKinley, Falcons Adrian Clayborn, Browns

Linebackers

Jayon Brown, Titans Denzel Perryman, Chargers K.J. Wright, Seahawks

Cornerbacks

Richard Sherman, 49ers Troy Hill, Rams William Jackson III, Bengals Desmond King II, Titans Mike Hilton, Steelers Patrick Peterson, Cardinals Shaquill Griffin, Seahawks Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks Xavier Rhodes, Colts Ronald Darby, Washington Jason Verrett, 49ers Mackensie Alexander, Bengals Brian Poole, Jets Chidobe Awuzie, Cowboys Nickell Robey-Coleman, Eagles Breshaud Breeland, Chiefs Cameron Sutton, Steelers K’Waun Williams, 49ers Gareon Conley, Texans A.J. Bouye, Broncos Buster Skrine, Bears Justin Coleman, Lions

Safeties

Anthony Harris, Vikings John Johnson III, Rams Malik Hooker, Colts Keanu Neal, Falcons Jaquiski Tartt, 49ers Xavier Woods, Cowboys Ricardo Allen, Falcons Tre Boston, Panthers Lamarcus Joyner, Raiders

Kickers

Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals Ryan Succop, Buccaneers Matt Prater, Lions Dustin Hopkins, Washington Stephen Gostkowski, Titans Cody Parkey, Browns Randy Bullock, Bengals Nick Folk, Patriots Dan Bailey, Vikings

Punters