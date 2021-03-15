New this week: ‘Justice League,’ ‘Country Comfort’ & scandal John Carter Cash Ben Affleck Tiger King Chris Smith Children

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

— Four years after “Justice League” underwhelmed both critics and audiences, filmmaker Zack Snyder has come back to finish what he started. He left the original film amid a family tragedy and conflicts with the studio, and says he’s never actually seen it (Joss Whedon took over and finished the film that came to theaters in 2017). This version, debuting on HBO Max on Thursday, is a four-hour epic about Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg and more. There are new characters and plot-lines and over 2,500 new visual effects, but amazingly only one brand new scene was filmed, with Jared Leto’s Joker. The Synder army will no doubt be watching “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” in one sitting, but the good news for everyone else is you can break up the four hours however you like.

— From Chris Smith the man who brought us “Tiger King” and one of the Fyre Festival documentaries (the Netflix one), comes the documentary “Operation Varsity Blues” about the wild college admissions scandal involving children of immense privilege. The story is told with the help of transcripts of wiretaps and actor reenactments. Matthew Modine plays the admissions mastermind Rick Singer. It’ll be on Netflix Wednesday.

— “Community’s” Joel McHale and “Halt and Catch Fire’s” Kerry Bishé star in the new dark rom-com “Happily,” about a married couple whose honeymoon phase has continued in earnest for 14 years. Directed by BenDavid Grabinski, who was behind the recent “Are You Afraid of the Dark” reboot, “Happily” takes a turn when the couple realizes their friends resent them. There’s also a dead body in the mix. Co-starring Stephen Root and Paul Scheer, “Happily” will be available to rent on demand Friday.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

— Zoom has become the top communication tool for the world in the pandemic era. And Ringo Starr worked with his collaborators remotely to complete his new EP “Zoom In,” out on Friday. The Beatle recorded the project at his home studio between April and October of last year. The first single, “Here’s to the Nights,” was written by Diane Warren and features all-stars like Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, Corinne Bailey Rae, Chris Stapleton, FINNEAS, Ben Harper, Steve Lukather, Yola and Eric Burton of Black Pumas.

