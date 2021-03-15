NCAA women’s basketball bracket: Dates, times, TV schedule, live stream for 2021 tournament

One year after the women’s basketball tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, March Madness is finally back.

The 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket was revealed Monday night with 31 teams qualifying via automatic bids and 33 at-large teams joining the field. NC State, Stanford, South Carolina and UConn each earned No. 1 seeds, while Baylor, Louisville, Maryland and Texas A&M entered the bracket as No. 2 seeds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament, including the first-round matchups in each region.

NCAA women’s tournament: How to watch, live stream

NCAA women’s tournament games will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can also live stream tournament games via the WatchESPN app.

In Canada, TSN is the home of the NCAA women’s tournament for those watching on TV. Streaming options include TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

2021 NCAA women’s basketball bracket

Alamo Region (top left)

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Utah Valley
No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Wake Forest
No. 5 Missouri State vs. No. 12 UC Davis
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Wright State
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 South Dakota
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Drexel
No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 UCF
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Marist

Hemisfair Region (bottom left)

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Mercer
No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Florida State
No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Lehigh
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Bradley
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Wyoming
No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 North Carolina
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s

River Walk Region (top right)

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 High Point
No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 South Dakota State
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Central Michigan
No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Idaho State
No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Middle Tennessee
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Marquette
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Jackson State

Mercado Region (bottom right)

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 North Carolina A&T 
No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Washington State
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Belmont
No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 VCU
No. 6 Rutgers vs. No. 11 BYU
No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 14 Stony Brook
No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Michigan State
No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Troy

2021 NCAA women’s tournament schedule

(All games held in the San Antonio area)

RoundDates
First Round (Round of 64)March 21 and 22
Second Round (Round of 32)March 23 and 24
Sweet 16March 27 and 28
Elite EightMarch 29 and 30
Final Four (national semifinals)April 2
ChampionshipApril 4

