NCAA women’s basketball bracket: Dates, times, TV schedule, live stream for 2021 tournament

One year after the women’s basketball tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, March Madness is finally back.
The 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket was revealed Monday night with 31 teams qualifying via automatic bids and 33 at-large teams joining the field. NC State, Stanford, South Carolina and UConn each earned No. 1 seeds, while Baylor, Louisville, Maryland and Texas A&M entered the bracket as No. 2 seeds.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament, including the first-round matchups in each region.
NCAA women’s tournament: How to watch, live stream
NCAA women’s tournament games will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can also live stream tournament games via the WatchESPN app.
In Canada, TSN is the home of the NCAA women’s tournament for those watching on TV. Streaming options include TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.
2021 NCAA women’s basketball bracket
Alamo Region (top left)
|No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Utah Valley
|No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Wake Forest
|No. 5 Missouri State vs. No. 12 UC Davis
|No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Wright State
|No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 South Dakota
|No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Drexel
|No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 UCF
|No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Marist
Hemisfair Region (bottom left)
|No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Mercer
|No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Florida State
|No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
|No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Lehigh
|No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Bradley
|No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Wyoming
|No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 North Carolina
|No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s
River Walk Region (top right)
|No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 High Point
|No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 South Dakota State
|No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Central Michigan
|No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Idaho State
|No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast
|No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Middle Tennessee
|No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Marquette
|No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Jackson State
Mercado Region (bottom right)
|No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 North Carolina A&T
|No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Washington State
|No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Belmont
|No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 VCU
|No. 6 Rutgers vs. No. 11 BYU
|No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 14 Stony Brook
|No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Michigan State
|No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Troy
2021 NCAA women’s tournament schedule
(All games held in the San Antonio area)
|Round
|Dates
|First Round (Round of 64)
|March 21 and 22
|Second Round (Round of 32)
|March 23 and 24
|Sweet 16
|March 27 and 28
|Elite Eight
|March 29 and 30
|Final Four (national semifinals)
|April 2
|Championship
|April 4