NBA: No proof Jazz’s Lindsey used bigoted remark

The NBA announced on Monday that an investigation was unable to definitively prove that Utah Jazz executive vice president Dennis Lindsey used a bigoted remark toward former player Elijah Millsap during an exit interview in April 2015.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Millsap alleged on Feb. 24 that Lindsey, Utah’s general manager six years ago, said: “If you say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana” during the April 2015 discussion.

The NBA added that everyone involved with the meeting was interviewed, including Jazz coach Quin Snyder. The AP said that Snyder does not recall Lindsey using those words.

“The investigation was unable to establish that the alleged statement was made,” the Association explained.

“Obviously, I know my truth,” Millsap told the AP late last month. “Some outside counsel or somebody, all they can do is just try to stir it up and make it me look as if I’m lying. I did it basically to free myself from the torture of holding things in, to free myself, not to make Dennis Lindsey feel bad and not to make him look like a racist. I don’t feel he is a racist, but I do know what he said to me.”

Millsap appeared in 67 regular-season games for Utah from 2015 through 2016. He last played in an NBA game in 2017.

“For more than 25 years, Dennis Lindsey has been a respected basketball executive around the NBA and a leading voice on social justice within our organization and community,” the Jazz said in a statement shared by the AP.