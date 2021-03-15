NBA: No evidence Jazz’s Lindsey made racist remark

Utah Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey was accused last month of making a racist remark toward a former player years ago, but the NBA found no evidence to support the claim.

Elijah Millsap, who played two years for the Jazz, accused Lindsey of making a bigoted statement to him in the past. He tweeted the allegation last month and said the event occurred nearly six months ago during an exit interview with Lindsey and head coach Quin Snyder. Millsap, the brother of former longtime Jazz star Paul Millsap, said Lindsey told him “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black a– and send you back to Louisiana.”

On Monday, the NBA announced that a joint investigation into the allegation has concluded. The league and independent, outside counsel were “unable to establish that the alleged statement was made.” You can read the full statement below: