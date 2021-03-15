Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Logs Ninth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200





Meanwhile, rock act Chevelle’s new album ‘Niratias’ bows at No. 9 in this week’s chart after earning 28,000 equivalent album units, marking the group’s fifth Billboard 200 top 10 album.

Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is a non-mover on the Billboard 200 chart. The album stays atop the chart for its ninth consecutive week as it earns 78,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 11, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 71,000 which equals to 98.10 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Meanwhile, 6,000 are in the form of album sales with TEA units comprising 1,000. The new milestones marks “Dangerous” the first album to string together nine weeks in a row at No. 1 since Drake‘s “Views”.

Occupying No. 2 is Pop Smoke‘s former leader “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” which ascends from No. 3 to No. 2 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned. Also rising on spot this week is Pooh Shiesty‘s “Shiesty Season”. The album earns 32,000 equivalent album units, reaching a new peak after debuting at 4.

The Weeknd‘s “After Hours”, meanwhile, soars high from No. 163 to No. 4 with just under 32,000 equivalent album units. Following it up is Lil Durk‘s “The Voice”, which stays steady at No. 5 after earning 31,000 equivalent album units. Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” rises from No. 8 to No. 6 with 29,500 units. Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” also stays at No. 7 with 29,000, while Ariana Grande‘s “Positions” falls from No. 6 to No. 8 with just over 28,000 units.

Rounding out this week’s Top 10 is Luke Combs‘ “What You See Is What You Get”. The former chart-topper dips one rang from No. 9 to No. 10 after earning nearly 28,000 units this week.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: