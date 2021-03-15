Miley Cyrus Says She Doesn’t ‘Need a Top’ as She Goes Topless

Instagram

No stranger to flaunting her figure on social media, the ‘Midnight Sky’ songstress is seen holding her breasts while wearing nothing but a black bikini bottom and a cap.

AceShowbiz –

Miley Cyrus has heated up social media yet again. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker, who is no stranger to flaunting her figure online, declared that she did not “need a top” as she went topless in her recent post.

Making use of Instagram Story on Saturday, March 13, the 28-year-old singer shared a boomerang clip that saw her covering her breasts with her hand while wearing nothing but a black bikini bottom and a cap. In the accompanying message of the clip, she simply wrote, “I don’t need a top. I am one.”

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus followed it up with another video wherein she danced to Donna Summer‘s “Hot Stuff” in a black muscle tank and short-shorts. “Hot Stuff seeking Hot Stuff,” she captioned the post, referring to the 1979 song.

<br />

This was not the first time the “Midnight Sky” songstress put out some racy posts. In late December 2020, she took to Instagram to unveil several snaps of her wearing an unbuttoned Santa outfit. The shots displayed her exposing her bare breasts that she covered with her hands.

Prior to that, the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth uploaded a clip of her rocking black leather corset and a black leather Santa hat. To cover her nipples, she used black tapes that read “CENSORED.”

Miley further shared several images of her wearing the costume. “Santa is the luckiest dude in the world. He knows where all the naughty bitches live. See you soon big boy. Come eat my cookies,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the same month, the former Disney darling went topless for the pages of Rolling Stone magazine. She shared the raunchy shoot on Instagram, but used the magazine’s logo to cover her chest. In the caption, she noted, “THEY TOLD ME I SHOULD COVER IT SO I WENT THE OTHER WAY.”