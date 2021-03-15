Michelle Obama’s Thoughts About Meghan Markle Interview

“I just pray that there is forgiveness.”
The former First Lady, who was once interviewed by Meghan for British Vogue, was recently asked to share her thoughts about the revelations made by the couple during their televised conversation.
Michelle, of course, sent nothing but well-wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while they navigate a better future for their family in the midst of such a trying time.
“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Michelle told Access.
She added, “Because there’s nothing more important than family.”
While Meghan and Harry’s interview definitely revealed some major tension within the royal family, the couple explained that it’s one of their top priorities to repair those relationships, especially with Prince Charles.
Harry also did note in the tell-all that he’s on a better path with the Queen, adding, “I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have for many, many years.”
While Michelle didn’t reveal if she had been able to personally speak with Meghan and Harry after the interview aired, there were plenty of other celebrities to offer their words of support to the couple.
It sounds like all of the couple’s famous friends are wishing them the best for their future!
