Meghan Thee Stallion Throws Lavish Dinner to Toast Her Grammy Wins With Celebrity Pals

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker is celebrating her triple victory at the Grammy Awards by inviting her famous friends like Taraji P. Henson and Usher for a lavish dinner.

Megan Thee Stallion toasted her triple win at the Grammy Awards by celebrating at a private dinner with stars like Taraji P. Henson and Usher.

The hip-hop sensation claimed the honours for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for her “Savage Remix” with Beyonce at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday (14Mar21), and she marked the occasion by taking over The Highlight Room rooftop venue for a special meal.

Guests at the bash, including Megan’s boyfriend, rapper Pardi Fontaine, were treated to dishes like ginger honey glazed salmon, roasted chicken, chicken meatballs, and charred broccoli, as well as kale and apple salads, while organisers made sure to space each table eight feet apart amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports the New York Post’s Page Six.

Megan later took the microphone to lead a toast to her own success as she thanked her supporters with a glass of her Roc Nation boss Jay-Z‘s D’Usse XO cognac.

Earlier in the night, Megan admitted she was in complete awe at having secured three Grammys.

She said, “I couldn’t believe I was here when I got here and I can’t believe I’m leaving here with these (awards).”

Megan also revealed it was an “epic moment” for her to go on stage holding hands with Beyonce as they accepted their Best Rap Performance honour.

She added, “It was such an epic moment. Beyonce is just a treasure to everybody in Houston, pretty sure everybody in the world, but specifically where we are from, we just absolutely love Beyonce. And to have her just seal the deal for me, it’s like a pat on the back, like, ‘I am proud of you girl (sic).’ ”

Beyonce and Jay-Z were not in attandance at Megan’s intimate bash – they instead headed out to their own dinner celebration with the singer’s best pal and new mum Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.