Meghan Markle’s Alleged Political Ambition Revealed

WENN/John Rainford

According to a so-called source from British Labour Party, the Duchess of Sussex is eying to launch a political career and has been ‘networking’ with top leaders of the Democratic Party.

AceShowbiz –

Meghan Markle is still aiming big after dropping her title as a senior member of the British royal family. The former actress is reportedly eying to launch a career in politics following her and her husband Prince Harry’s move from the U.K. to North America.

Citing an unnamed British Labour Party official, Daily Mail reports that the Duchess of Sussex is “networking” with top leaders of the Democratic Party and is mulling a run for U.S. president in 2024. She’s allegedly prepping in case Joe Biden, who is currently serving his first term as POTUS, decides not to run for a second term.

“The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,” the anonymous source tells the British tabloid. Citing Meghan’s comments prior to the presidential election last year, the paper claims, “During the U.S. election last year they levelled a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump by urging voters to ‘reject hate speech,’ which a spokesperson for the couple described as ‘a call for decency.’ Trump himself declared that he was ‘not a fan’ of Meghan, 39.”

Supporting the anonymous source’s claim, Meghan’s biographer and longtime friend Omid Scobie has also claimed that the expectant Duchess “has her eyes set on the U.S. presidency.” The author of “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” previously said in a documentary, “Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president.”

Another friend told Vanity Fair in 2020 that Meghan “would seriously consider running for president.” The source added, “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics.”

Her alleged political ambition aside, Meghan has recently been targeted by Donald Trump again after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey caused Piers Morgan to lose his job. Trump aide Jason Miller said on former White House adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast, “When I was talking to the president this morning … he’s like: ‘Yeah, [Meghan’s] no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it. But you realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled. Look at Piers [Morgan].”