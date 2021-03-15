Meet Analiese Gregory, a chef who fishes, forages and hunts Michelin South of France Auckland Australian Paris

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Analiese Gregory is a chef who knows first-hand where her ingredients come from. Usually, it’s her hand.

Living on the wild and biodiverse Australian island of Tasmania Gregory might be found diving for abalone one day or hunting deer the next.

“To be able to just go into the ocean and get a sea urchin out and then just eat it, it’s like, why would we even try to do anything else here? It’s just what makes sense,” she says.

Gregory is offering a view of rugged life at the bottom of the world with “How Wild Things Are,” a cookbook loaded with striking images of the chef herself cooking dishes at a campsite or a rocky shoreline.

The recipes reflect Gregory’s fascinating mix of refined, European-trained fine-dining skills and her knack for marrying them with the freshest ingredients of New Zealand and Australia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR