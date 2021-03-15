Marvelous Marvin Hagler Unexpectedly Died at Home, Wife Confirms

Facebook

Lennox Lewis, Oscar De La Hoya and Joe Calzaghe are among those from the boxing world who have turned to social media to pay tribute to the iconic middleweight boxer.

Boxing star-turned-actor Marvelous Marvin Hagler has passed away at the age of 66. The sportsman died on Saturday, March 13, although his wife, Kay G. Hagler, did not specify the cause of his passing.

“Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire,” she wrote on his Facebook fan page. “Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

<br />

Since news of Hagler’s passing broke out, many from the boxing world turned to social media to express their condolences. Lennox Lewis, for once, wrote on Instagram, “I’m simply stunned to hear the news of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Not only was he a living legend, but I was proud to call him my friend.”

<br />

Oscar De La Hoya issued his own tribute by writing, “Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring! #RIPMarvelous.” Joe Calzaghe, in the meantime, hailed Hagler as “one of [his] hero’s and a massive inspiration to [him] when [he] was young.”

Oscar De La Hoya and Joe Calzaghe mourned the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

The New Jersey native began his career in the ring in 1969, and enjoyed a seven-year reign as undisputed middleweight champion until 1987, when he lost a big fight against Sugar Ray Leonard, who came out of retirement for the bout.

He requested a rematch, but Leonard had already announced he was stepping down from the ring once more, and Hagler ended up retiring 14 months later, with a career record of 62 wins, three losses and two draws.

Hagler subsequently moved to Italy and began a new career as an actor, starring in action films such as “Indio” and “Indio 2” in 1989 and 1991, respectively, and in “Virtual Weapon” in 1997.

He was inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.