‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods By Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix (NASDAQ:)’s 1930s Hollywood drama “Mank” led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture.

Other best picture nods went to dementia drama “The Father, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Korean-language drama “Minari, “Nomadland”, #MeToo revenge tale “Promising Young Woman” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 25.

Director Chloe Zhao, who was born in China, nabbed one of the five best director nods for “Nomadland,” the Searchlight Pictures release about modern van dwellers in the United States. British director Emerald Fennell was also nominated for “Promising Young Woman.”

Only one woman, Kathryn Bigelow, has ever won a best director Oscar.

Lead actors picking up nominations included a first Oscar nod for the late Chadwick Boseman, previous winners Frances McDormand and Viola Davis and Britons Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby (NYSE:), Riz Ahmed and Gary Oldman.