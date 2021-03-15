Man Arrested for Breaking Into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Home Twice

WENN/John Rainford

A 37-year-old intruder named Nickolas Brooks was let go when he was first caught trespassing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito property on Christmas Eve, but he returned a couple of days later.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have every reason to be feeling not safe, even at their own home. The couple’s property was invaded twice by an intruder over last year’s Christmas holidays.

Per TMZ‘s report, law enforcement sources reveal that a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was caught breaking into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in Montecito, California on Christmas Eve (December 24). Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officers let him off with a warning at the time.

But the warning apparently didn’t deter the man as he showed up uninvited again at the couple’s home a couple of days later, on December 26. Nickolas was arrested following his second offense and has been charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

The man was said to have driven all the way from Ohio, but it was unclear what he wanted from Meghan and Harry. It’s also unknown of if the former senior members of the British royal family and their 22-month-old son Archie were home at the time of the intruder’s visits.

While celebrities’ houses have often become target of their overzealous fans, for Meghan and Harry, safety has always become their main priority. In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired on March 7, the couple revealed Buckingham Palace stripped them of their U.K. security team when they moved to North America and left their senior royal roles.

Harry pointed out that the risks to him and his family were no less despite their change in status, but he claims that didn’t change the decision. The 36-year-old prince, however, took delight in the ability to have “actual space” to go for walks with their nearly 2-year-old son Archie, hit the beach and go for hikes as a family. “The highlight, for me, is sticking him on a back of a bicycle and taking him on his bike rides. It’s something I was never able to do,” he said during the sit-down.