Man arrested after teenage boy found dead in NSW unit

A man has been arrested after the suspicious death of a teenager in Lake Macquarie, near Newcastle, on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Police found the 16-year-old boy’s body when they were called to a unit on Charlestown Road, in Charlestown, just after midnight.

A crime scene was established and officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District commenced an investigation.

A teenage boy was found dead in a unit in Charlestown at 12.30am today. (9News)

A 24-year-old man known to the boy was arrested in the carpark of a restaurant on Weakleys Drive, in Thornton about two hours later.

He was taken to Maitland Police Station before being transferred to the Mater Hospital for treatment.

Upon his release, he was taken to Belmont Police Station where he is currently assisting police with their inquiries.