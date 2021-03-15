Lo Bosworth Spills on Lasting Effects of Traumatic Brain Injury She Suffered Two Years Ago

Instagram

In a reflective social media post, ‘The Hills’ Alum talks about not taking health for granted after enduring a long journey to recovery from having a swinging kitchen door falling on to her head.

Lo Bosworth has gotten candid about her past health issues. Revealing that she suffered a “traumatic brain injury” two years ago, the former star of “The Hills” made use of social media to open up about its lasting effects on her.

The 34-year-old shared her story via Instagram on Saturday, March 13. Alongside a clip of her working out, she spilled, “2 years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn’t tell you guys about. I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off it’s hinges and on to my head.”

“I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long. I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in,” the TV personality added. “I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later.”

The “Laguna Beach” alum further spilled that she was hit with another devastating diagnosis. “THEN, I found out I had mononucleosis on top of it all,” she divulged. “Also didn’t tell you guys that. One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep. I laid in bed for months and months whenever I could while continuing to work full-time at @lovewellness.”

“Long story short, one of the reasons I’ve been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity,” the reality star concluded her caption. “This post is dedicated to my health and your health – precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it. All my love.”