Lizzo Apologizes for Accidentally Cursing at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Lizzo was among those who were tapped to present an award at the 2021 Grammy Awards which was held on Sunday, March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The three-time Grammy winner took the stage to give away the first award of the night, best new artist, to Megan Thee Stallion.

“I’m presenting because I love you,” Lizzo sang, referring to one of her own lyrics. “My three shiny Grammys that I got last year. B***h I’m back!” The three-time Grammy winner quickly realized her slip-up and apologized, “Oh my god! I’m so sorry!”

She went on to say, “I’m happy to present the first award of the night. 8 new musical heroes who all have that best new vibe. Megan [thee Stallion] stop laughing at me! These are the amazing nominees.”

The mistake obviously didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter users. “If you’re not obsessed with lizzo you’re doing something wrong idc,” one fan reacted. Another fan chimed in, “That moment when you realize that you just became a meme.” Meanwhile, another person raved, “lizzo is the cutest.”

The B-word slip-up aside, Lizzo looked stunning in her shimmery, strapless ruched dress from Balmain’s pre-fall 2021 collection for one of the biggest nights in the music industry. She accessorized herself with matching heeled mules by Stuart Weitzman while dripping in jewels from Bulgari.

Lizzo took to her Instagram to share a picture of her delivering looks for the night. “On my way to the function ya’ll @recordingacademy,” so she captioned the snap. She earned praises from her followers. “STUNNNNNNNNNING,” the official MTV account wrote in the comment section. “Perfection from head to toe,” Atlantic Records noted.

One fan, meanwhile, wrote, “watching the grammys just to see u bestie.” Another comment read, “Oh my god who else is screaming ahhhhhhhh you are a god damn QUEEEEEEEEEEN.”