‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Grateful for Support After Going Public With Miscarriage

Instagram

Opening up about her pregnancy loss, the reality TV star claims she shares the heartbreaking story not only as ‘a form of healing’, but also to motivate others who suffer from similar experience.

AceShowbiz –

Tori Roloff is finding the silver lining of her recent miscarriage. After she went public with the heartbreaking news, the “Little People, Big World” star turned to social media on Sunday, March 14 to express her gratitude to fans and followers for their continuing support.

Hours after sharing with the world how she felt for losing her unborn third child, the wife of Zachary Roloff made use of Instagram Story to say, “I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much to everyone who has reached out to me today.” In the black screen post, she added, “I wish I could hug each and everyone of you who has shared a similar story to ours.”

Tori further offered support to others who went through a similar experience. In the following Story, she reminded, “We aren’t alone. We are loved. We are supported.” In previous Stories, the 29-year-old mother let out photos of her older children, 3-year-old Jackson and 15-month-old Lilah along with “Yes I Will” by Vertical Worship in the background.

On Saturday, March 13, Tori revealed that she and her husband was actually planned to share happy news about them expecting baby No.3. “We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” she began her post.

Along with a photo of a cross-stitch that showed her little family beside a rendering of Jesus holding the baby they lost and her positive pregnancy test, she continued, “We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.” She then confessed, “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment.”

<br />

Spilling on the emotions she was dealing with thereafter, Tori said, “I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.” She further offered details about her miscarriage by writing, “I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

In her lengthy message, Tori pointed out that she considered the post as her “form of healing.” She further elaborated, “I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do-thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all. [love].”

Tori ended her message by sharing a Bible verse that read, “For I hold you by your right hand–I, the Lord your God. And I say to you ‘don’t be afraid. I am here to help you.’ ”