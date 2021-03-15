Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $194.128 by 20:49 (00:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $13.050B, or 0.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $15.750B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $193.548 to $202.772 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.18%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.143B or 4.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $191.1134 to $230.0873 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 53.78% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,657.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.02% on the day.

was trading at $1,748.26 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.56%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,024.056B or 60.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $201.805B or 12.01% of the total cryptocurrency market value.