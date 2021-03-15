Lindsay Lohan ‘Ghosted’ This Comedian

WENN

The ‘Parent Trap’ actress reportedly ignored the text from Aussie funnyman Nazeem Hussain following their appearance together on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’.

Lindsay Lohan “hasn’t replied’ to messages from comedian Nazeem Hussain following his stint on “The Masked Singer Australia“.

The funnyman appeared on the reality show alongside the “Mean Girls” star in 2019 but, according to Nazeem, their friendship didn’t last.

He told TV Week “The Parent Trap” star had seen the message he sent her but ignored it and didn’t reply.

“She’s read my last WhatsApp message, but hasn’t replied,” he said, when asked if the pair were still close. “She’s left me on two blue ticks. Our friendship must be on the rocks.”

Lindsay famously ghosted the main judges from “The Masked Singer Australia” after she appeared on the first season two years ago, and unfollowed David Hughes, Dannii Minogue, and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on social media after filming finished.

David later explained Lindsay had been unable to travel to Australia for the second season and didn’t want to be reminded of what she was missing out on.

“I know what it’s like if you’re on a TV show and then you’re not for whatever reason and you see people on that show you were on having fun,” he told The Herald Sun.

“You don’t want to see that, it’s annoying. So I absolutely understand.”

And while he did admit he later begged Lindsay to re-follow him on Instagram after realising she’d unfollowed, the actress apparently ignored him.