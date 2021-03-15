LB Yannick Ngakoue joining Raiders on two-year, $26M deal

Pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue will have a new NFL home for the third time in under six months.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the one-time Pro Bowler who turns 26 years old at the end of March has agreed to a two-year deal worth $26 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s yet another relocation for Ngakoue, who was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Minnesota Vikings in August and then shipped from Minnesota to the Baltimore Ravens in October.
Pro Football Focus previously predicted Ngakoue would sign a four-year contract worth $70 million with $40 million total guaranteed and $30 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Across his stints with two organizations last season, Ngakoue recorded eight quarterback sacks for the second consecutive campaign. As Nick Shook noted for the NFL’s official website, this move reunites Ngakoue with former Jacksonville head coach Gus Bradley, who the Raiders hired for their defensive coordinator position in January.
Ngakoue made what remains his only Pro Bowl appearance, to date, in 2017 when he tallied a career-best 12 sacks. He’ll now be playing on what he may feel is a “prove it” contract ahead of potentially earning millions more after the 2022 season.