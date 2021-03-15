LB Yannick Ngakoue joining Raiders on two-year, $26M deal

Pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue will have a new NFL home for the third time in under six months.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the one-time Pro Bowler who turns 26 years old at the end of March has agreed to a two-year deal worth $26 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s yet another relocation for Ngakoue, who was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Minnesota Vikings in August and then shipped from Minnesota to the Baltimore Ravens in October.

Pro Football Focus previously predicted Ngakoue would sign a four-year contract worth $70 million with $40 million total guaranteed and $30 million fully guaranteed at signing.