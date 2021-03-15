Lala Kent Accompanied by Fiance Randall Emmett While in Labor With Their 1st Child

Instagram

The 49-year-old producer informs his Instagram followers that the former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star is ‘still going strong’ while getting ready to deliver their baby.

AceShowbiz –

Lala Kent is about to deliver her baby. More than six months after announcing that she was expecting her first child with fiance Randall Emmett, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star was finally in labor with him by her side.

On Sunday, March 14, the 30-year-old’s fiance shared on Instagram a picture of her laying in a hospital bed with one of her hands resting on her belly. In the accompaniment of the post, he simply penned, “And so it begins………”

Randall’s post gained positive feedback from his famous friends. Heather McDonald replied, “Praying for an easy bird.” Scheana Shay echoed, “Sending so much love and prayers to you both!!!” Kate Bosworth exclaimed, “Congrats!!! So excited for you both.”

Hours after posting the snap, the 49-year-old producer turned to Instagram Story to offer an update of his fiancee’s condition ahead of the delivery. Putting out a photo of her hospital tag, he simply noted, “still going strong.”

Lala confirmed her pregnancy back in September 2020. When speaking on her “Give Them Lala… With Randall” podcast, she spilled, “Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers. And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too… I am pregnant.”

“I am so excited, I feel very maternal and motherly,” the model went on. “I cry about everything. I look in the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I’m like, it’s happy or sad.”

Lala and Randall got engaged in September 2018 when they celebrated her 28th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Announcing the news on Instagram, she gushed, “Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiance!”

Before being an item with Lala, Randall was married to Ambyr Childers. The former couple, who shares two daughters together, finalized their divorce in December 2017.