Kohler, Ford, Infiniti in spotlight on China consumer rights show

Article content

BEIJING — The Chinese unit of U.S. bathroom and kitchen hardware maker Kohler as well as auto brands Ford and Infiniti were among those singled out for criticism on Monday on Chinese state television’s popular annual consumer rights show.

In video footage, a man identified by China Central Television (CCTV) as a manager at a technology supplier to Kohler China says the firm had cameras installed in all its China stores to scan the faces of customers. A Kohler employee is shown saying that cameras help better target sales efforts.

“The camera can even tell the mood of the consumer,” the CCTV reporter says while viewing the system.

Kohler’s China unit said in a statement it had “carried out rectification work” and was removing camera equipment from its stories.

Kohler “only used the data from the system to count the number of customers and did not save, analyze or transfer the collected data,” it added.

Known as the “315 Show” in China, the World Consumer Rights Day program has over the years highlighted foreign and domestic brands over issues ranging from poor-quality products to the illegal collection of personal data.

Big brands, fearful of being featured in the two hour prime-time broadcast, have been known to prepare responses ahead of time, just in case.