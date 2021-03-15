Klay Thompson vows to return to All-NBA level of play

Klay Thompson faces a major uphill battle after back-to-back catastrophic injuries and nearly two full years on the sidelines. But he is approaching his rehab with some Han Solo “never tell me the odds” energy.

The Golden State Warriors star spoke with reporters on Saturday. During the interview, Thompson vowed to return to an All-NBA level of play.

“I plan on being the All-NBA player I was,” he declared, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “I will not settle for anything less. I’m too competitive to just take a relegated role. That’s not me.

“I’m too fiery just to come out there and give you 13 a game on 20 minutes,” Thompson added. “I can’t wait, man. I got a lot of pent up energy.”

In the interview, Thompson added that he is targeting 2021-22 opening night for his return and that he will likely begin with a minutes restriction.

The sharpshooter continues to work his way back from a torn right Achilles he suffered in a November pickup game. He had previously torn the ACL in his left knee during the NBA Finals in June of 2019.

Thompson will be nearing 32 years old by the time he returns to the floor for the Warriors. He has also not made an All-NBA team since earning Third Team honors in 2016. But Thompson has yet to play in Golden State’s post-Kevin Durant era. He may have some haters to shut up as well, only adding to Thompson’s motivation to return from injury with a fury.