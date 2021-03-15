Khloe Kardashian Fanning Engagement Rumors by Displaying Diamond Ring on Magazine Cover

Gritty Pretty Magazine/Greg Swales

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star continues to add fuel to the rumors that her engagement to baby daddy Tristan Tompson is back on with her latest photoshoot.

AceShowbiz –

Khloe Kardashian appears to have confirmed her engagement is back on after flashing her diamond ring in a new cover photo for Gritty Pretty magazine.

The picture proof follows reports suggesting she and her former fiance Tristan Thompson have reunited after he was caught up in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best pal Jordyn Woods while Khloe was pregnant with their daughter, True.

In the new snap, Khloe’s left hand is carefully positioned at the bottom of the photo, with her large diamond ring clearly on display.

<br />

Sources claim the former couple reconnected just before Thompson’s recent 30th birthday bash.

Captioning snaps from the party, Kardashian suggested his cheating scandal is in the past, writing, “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.”

“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything.”

Khloe and Tristan have avoided labelling their relationship following their previous split in early 2019, but have grown closer over the past year after sharing the same roof to co-parent their little girl during the COVID shutdown.

They have since been exploring the idea of using a surrogate to help give True a sibling, with Khloe recently revealing the eggs she had frozen have already been mixed with Tristan’s sperm to create embryos as part of their plans to expand their family.