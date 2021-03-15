Khloé Kardashian Confirmed Relationship With Tristan Thompson But It’s Caused Jordyn Woods Backlash

“I don’t know what the future holds,” she told him during one episode. “All I do know is I’m actively trying to take down little bricks, I’m trying to be more trusting. It’s a slow process, but that’s just how it has to be for me. I do appreciate the effort you make and the new you — it’s night and day who you are.”
Khloé later backtracked on her initial comments, tweeting days later that the incident had been Tristan’s fault.
“She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do, Khloé continued. “I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!”