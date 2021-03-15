Kevin Durant could miss two more weeks with hamstring strain

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hasn’t played since Feb. 13 and there is no timetable for his return to the court.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Nets are being cautious with the ramp-up of Durant and he’s likely to miss another one or two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Durant will have another scan of his injury done this week.

Brooklyn is 10-1 in Durant’s absence, with the only loss coming to the Dallas Mavericks. The Nets’ rise in the standings is incredible given Durant’s absence. They could have dropped in the Eastern Conference but instead are close to taking over first place from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets, of course, are better with Durant on the floor, but it’s interesting how effective they have been without him. James Harden, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan have carried the load in his absence.

Durant is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season while shooting 52.4% from the field and 43.4% from deep. The 32-year-old will provide the team with a huge boost when he returns.