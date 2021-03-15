Kawhi Leonard: Clippers’ inconsistency ‘very concerning’

The Los Angeles Clippers have won just one game in their last five contests and Kawhi Leonard isn’t happy.

The five-time All-Star sounded off following a 135-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, saying L.A.’s inconsistency is “very concerning.”

“It’s very concerning,” Leonard told reporters, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “(If) we want to have a chance at anything, you gotta be consistent. You know, that’s what the great teams do, they’re consistent. They have their nights when, you know, the energy’s not there. But it’s all about consistency, from teams to players to coaches. “That’s what makes a team great, players great, coaches great. A consistency of being, wanting to win, and doing pretty much the same habits of winning.”

The Clippers have not won consecutive games since Feb. 15 and have dropped from second in the Western Conference standings to fourth behind the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the Clippers’ struggles as a whole, Leonard is having a solid season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 40.4% from deep. Paul George is also carrying the load for L.A., averaging 23.2 points, six rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 44% from deep.

Still, the Clippers need to figure things out if they want to avoid another playoff collapse this season. Perhaps they will address their needs before the trade deadline.