Katie Price Wanted to Commit Suicide Amid 2020 Depression

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ alum talks about her struggles with mental health issues, claiming she thought about ending her own life last year because of depression.

Katie Price‘s kids kept her alive as she battled suicidal thoughts throughout 2020.

The 42-year-old model-turned-TV personality considered ending her life at times last year, but Katie believes that her beloved kids – Harvey, 18, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six – gave her a reason to continue living.

She shared, “I can’t imagine not being a mum – it’s what I live for. My kids basically saved my life to be honest. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.”

“I wanted to commit suicide last year but the reason I didn’t, every time I’d get close I’d think of my kids faces, that’s what stopped me. I used to think of their faces going ‘no mum’ and I would picture them crying if I was no longer around for them. If I didn’t have my kids I wouldn’t be here.”

Her comments come after the British reality star broke both of her feet and ankles in a freak accident while on holiday in Turkey in 2020, after jumping off a wall at theme park Land of Legends in Belek and fracturing both heels in the process.

Katie admitted she’d be particularly concerned for Harvey – who has a number of disabilities, including blindness and Prader-Willi syndrome – and is worried how he would cope without her.

She told The Sun newspaper, “Harvey wouldn’t know what to do without me – it would be my worst nightmare.”