Katherine Heigl Gets Much Needed Comedic Relief From Husband Amid Herniated Disc Struggle

Making use of her social media account, the former star of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reveals what Josh Kelley did when accompanying her to Los Angeles for her medical treatment.

Actress Katherine Heigl is struggling with a herniated disc in her neck. The “Knocked Up” star reveals she had to made a trip from her family’s home in Utah to Los Angeles to seek medical treatment on Friday, March 12, and her singer husband, Josh Kelley, kept her company by joining her for the visit.

“First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to L.A. to deal with a herniated disk in my neck,” Heigl wrote on Instagram, alongside video footage of Kelley singing along with the sounds of their hotel suite coffee machine.

“Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean…only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker!”

Kelley continued to help boost his wife’s spirits in the doctor’s office, as he pretended to analyse her X-ray images. “Another @joshbkelley gem. This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis,” she captioned another clip of Kelley joking around.

“Well ma’am, I’ve got some bad news,” he solemnly told her in the footage, before declaring, “Your brain is absolutely GORGEOUS!”

In a previous interview, Katherine talked about her relationship with husband Josh amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the 15 years we’ve been together or the 13 years we’ve been married, we have never spent this amount of time together,” she told PEOPLE. “This has been an interesting experiment in romance, that’s for sure.”

The former star of “Grey’s Anatomy” went on to reveal how they coped during the lockdown. “Josh built this little shed in the backyard for us to go and hide, and it’s been a real lifesaver,” she spilled. “We leave the kids, and we try to talk about each other and remember we’re not just parents.”