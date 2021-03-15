Karlie Kloss’ Husband Joshua Kushner Offers First Glimpse of Newborn Child

WENN/Instar

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was first revealed to be expecting her first child in October 2020 and opened up about her struggle to keep up with her exercise routine during her pregnancy in December.

AceShowbiz –

Karlie Kloss has officially become a first-time mom. The 28-year-old model has given birth to her first child with her husband Joshua Kushner, two years after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Sharing the happy news was her husband, who took to his Instagram page to offer the first glimpse of the newborn baby. The photo captured the infant’s tiny hand as the baby was covered in a white blanket, while the face was kept obscured.

“welcome to the world,” so the new father wrote in the caption. He didn’t share details of the newborn baby, including the sex and time of birth, while the mom has not updated her social media pages with the news of her baby’s arrival.

<br />

Karlie and Joshua, who is the brother of Donald Trump‘s son-in-law Jared Kushner, got engaged in July 2018, after dating since 2012. They exchanged vows in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York back in October 2018. The pair then threw a bigger, star-studded wedding celebration in June 2019 in Wyoming, with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Derek Blasberg among the famous guests at the party.

Karlie was first revealed to be expecting her first child in October 2020. A source close to the model told PEOPLE at the time, “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021.” The insider went on gushing that the “Project Runway” host “will be the most amazing mother.”

Karlie didn’t immediately confirm the pregnancy, but she later opened up about her struggle to keep up with her exercise routine during her pregnancy. “I normally love running but I have to say I’m out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs,” she shared to the Wall Street Journal in December of last year. “Being pregnant has put a little bit of a damper on my running routine but I still have been trying to stay active no matter what, going for lots of long walks.”

She added, “I normally am up at 6.30, 7 (A.M.), but I feel like these days, more into winter, I’m hitting the snooze button more and more. I like to get my workout in first thing in the morning, so I almost force myself to get out of bed and put on my leggings, my sneakers and my sports bra.”

She also revealed she’s been “loving everything salty and crunchy” since falling pregnant.