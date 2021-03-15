Kandi Burruss Shares Throwback Photos From Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Ahead Of RHOA’s Latest Episode

Kandi Burruss shared some pics from Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding and managed to impress a lot of fans. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘I don’t know how I managed to take pics with everybody but the bride! Did y’all catch tonight’s episode? Sound off below! & I posted a new #SpeakOnIt. Check it out!’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I haven’t seen any of it all😣 & and I love watching Atlanta Housewives; thanks for posting this photo, I get to see a few of the girls😊, yall look nice🙌, who is the bride?, how do I go about watching the episode & the Speak On It? I see you, Kandi😍😊.’

A follower said: ‘I’m not watching until I know for sure we’re done with the stripper shaming😒’ and someone else posted this: ‘I see Kandi keep spilling a little tea every time someone asks.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Y’all better get this season going cause I’m about to find something else to watch at that time slot…. y’all boring!!’

A commenter psoted this: ‘Second pic, first girl on the left, give her a peach ASAP, off the pose alone!’

Not too long ago, it was revealed that Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with some pics featuring her grandmother. Check out the photos that made her follower emotional below.

‘#TBT grandma edition! Here’s @mamajoyce1_ affectionately known as Memo with her grandbabies @rileyburruss, @acetucker, & @blazetucker,’ Kandi said.

In other news, Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

‘Guess who’s gonna #SpeakOnIt tonight!!! @thekenyamoore with my guest host @donjuannc 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi has been living her best life with her family, and fans are happy for her.