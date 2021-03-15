Kandi Burruss Posts A New Speak On It’ Episode

Kandi Burruss shared a new Speak On It episode on her YouTube channel. Check out the post that she shared below.

‘Happy Sunday! If y’all aren’t out & about go to #KandiOnline & get caught up on #SpeakOnIt before #RHOA comes on tonight! 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Get Porsha on Speak on It, instead of your minions,’ and one other follower said: ‘Kandi I like you. But deep down in your heart, you don’t like Porsha.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Speak on it: PORSHA EDITION! Without Porsha of course lolol,’ and one other follower said: ‘We want a speak on it with Porsha or Bolo, come on now!! 🔥🔥’

A commenter posted this: ‘You can do a virtual one with Porsha if there’s an issue with the person who’s behind the camera.’

A fan said: ‘Only when KENYA come by she bring in high ratings bc KENYA is the queen.’

Kandi Burruss talked about getting snatched in a recent video that she shared on social media. Check out the post that she dropped on IG below.

‘Word for today! You don’t have to get snatched to get attached! 🤣 @todd167 & @taetv’ Kandi captioned her post.

Earlier, Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with some pics featuring her grandmother. Check out the photos that made her follower emotional below.

‘#TBT grandma edition! Here’s @mamajoyce1_ affectionately known as Memo with her grandbabies @rileyburruss, @acetucker, & @blazetucker,’ Kandi said.

In other news, Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

Advertisement

Kandi is living her best life these days and her fans are really happy for her. Stay tuned for more news about her and her family.