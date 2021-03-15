JoJo Siwa Turned Down DaBaby’s Offer to Join Him for 2021 Grammy Performance

Instagram

According to the ‘Bob’ hitmaker, he invited the ‘Dance Moms’ alum to share the stage with him at the Grammy Awards following song controversy but she said no.

DaBaby reached out to JoJo Siwa to join him for his Grammys performance after he was criticised for seemingly dissing the teen in one of his songs.

The 29-year-old rapper told Entertainment Tonight he was keen to prove there was no bad blood between the pair by having JoJo, 17, appear on stage during his “Rockstar” performance.

“I actually reached out to see if she wanted to perform with me at the Grammys,” he explained. “But I heard she’s somewhere working on a project of her own. I won’t say too much. I don’t want to put her business out there.”

“She’s somewhere filming something, though, but I definitely reached out.”

He added, “My baby loves (JoJo). That’s how I know who JoJo Siwa is, from buying all the stuff for my baby, so, you know, we are 1,000 per cent JoJo Siwa fans. We love her.”

In February (21), DaBaby dropped a freestyle titled “Beatbox”, which included the lines, “N****, you a b**ch / JoJo Siwa, b**ch / She let the wrong n**** get rich.”

After receiving backlash online, DaBaby clarified his lyrics, tweeting to the star directly, “@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.”

“Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! (sic)”