John Legend Roasted by Chrissy Teigen for Snubbing Her in Grammy ‘Acceptance Speech’

Instagram

The ‘Bigger Love’ singer is trolled by his wife for failing to thank his family in an ‘acceptance speech’ after winning his latest Golden Gramophone at the Grammy Awards.

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen jokingly put her husband John Legend on blast on Sunday (14Mar21) after earning his 12th Grammy Award and failing to thank his wife.

The musician decided to skip the Los Angeles ceremony to stay at home with his family, and John learned he had won Best R&B Album for “Bigger Love” while he was helping Chrissy cook dinner in the kitchen.

The model, TV personality, and cookbook author chronicled the moment on social media as she said, “John, you just won R&B album of the year! How are you going to celebrate?”

Dressed in a Versace bathrobe, John smiled and replied, “By mincing garlic!” as he continued with his task.

<br />

He later took to Instagram to express his joy at the award, writing, “So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album!”

“Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic. It wasn’t an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. Love you all!”

<br />

However, John’s failure to give his wife and kids a shout out didn’t sit well with Chrissy, who remarked in the comments, “hello?????”

She also shared a screenshot of John’s Instagram acceptance speech on Twitter, and wrote, “this motherf**ker ???? helloooo?? caption (sic)!!!!”

Despite the snub, Chrissy decided to dress up for the main event as they settled in at home to watch on TV.

<br />

Sharing a photo of herself all glammed up in a black corset-style dress, with John still wearing his bathrobe and silk pants, she wrote, “House Grammys 2021!!!”