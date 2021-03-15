Jimmy Fallon’s Amazing Apartment 15 Million Dollars

At the start of the Pandemic, Jimmy Fallon left the city for his Hamptons house, which based off the indoor slide (among other things) seemed like the kind of house a kid would dream of living in as an adult.
But turns out that his apartment in Manhattan is also bonkers in a good/ridiculous way. And it’s for sale for 15 Million dollars, NBD.
Okay so first of all, the apartment is actually several apartments combined into one giganto apartment, and it’s three floors.
There’s a saloon on the top floor.
I didn’t even know saloons were still a thing, but this one has a giant bar, a poker table and basically looks like a lodge at a fancy ski resort.
And there’s a painting of Adam Sandler on the wall.
This is the pantry which is full of soup and soda and there’s a tiny little door but I don’t know where it leads to.
This is the living room with a couch I would happily die on.
Here’s one of the bathrooms. Also would die happily here.
And the apartment also features a hidden door that goes to the kid’s playroom.
The listing states that the playroom is “equipped with monkey bars, secret hatch doors, a chalkboard wall, and a ‘jailhouse intercom’ to the upstairs playroom.” COOOOOOL.
Basically I need someone to lend me $14,999,950. Thanks to realtor.com for bringing this to my attention. You can see the rest of the listing/pictures of the apartment here.
