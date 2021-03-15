Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.17% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Rakuten Inc (T:), which rose 24.10% or 300.0 points to trade at 1545.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:) added 7.78% or 42.0 points to end at 582.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 7.02% or 157.0 points to 2395.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Konami Corp. (T:), which fell 3.93% or 290.0 points to trade at 7090.0 at the close. Japan Steel Works Ltd (T:) declined 3.44% or 95.0 points to end at 2663.0 and Z Holdings Corp (T:) was down 2.55% or 15.8 points to 604.7.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2666 to 894 and 198 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rakuten Inc (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 24.10% or 300.0 to 1545.0. Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.02% or 157.0 to 2395.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.01 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for April delivery was up 0.75% or 0.49 to $66.10 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 0.72% or 0.50 to hit $69.72 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.27% or 4.65 to trade at $1724.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.11% to 109.16, while EUR/JPY fell 0.02% to 130.24.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 91.778.

