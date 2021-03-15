Japan PM says will decide soon whether to use 500 billion yen for targeted payments By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Japanese PM Suga holds news conference in Tokyo on March 5, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that he will decide by next week whether to use 500 billion yen ($4.58 billion) in reserve funds for targeted payments as part of emergency measures to help people suffering economically due to coronavirus.
Suga told a government meeting that measures would include payments of 50,000 yen to single-parent and low income households as well as aid for work training and food banks.
($1 = 109.1400 yen)
