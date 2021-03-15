Jamie Dornan’s Father Dies at 73 After Contracting Covid-19

WENN

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actor is mourning the loss of his father, renowned professor Jim Dornan, as the patriarch passed away following coronavirus diagnosis.

AceShowbiz –

Jamie Dornan‘s father, renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Jim Dornan, has died at the age of 73.

Professor Dornan, who chaired Fetal Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast and Health & Life Sciences at the Ulster University in Northern Ireland, passed away on Monday (15Mar21) after contracting COVID-19.

Tributes from those in the medical field have poured in online, including a statement from Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael McBride, who shared, “I was very saddened and shocked to hear this news. My deepest condolences go to his family and many friends.”

“Professor Dornan made an immense contribution to obstetrics and fetomaternal medicine. He held a number of significant and important leadership roles in the health service both in Northern Ireland and nationally.”

“I trust his family will take some comfort from the lasting legacy he leaves behind, and the esteem in which he was held by so many people at home and abroad.”

The Dornan family has yet to comment on the passing of the professor, who was also dad to daughters Liesa and Jessica, actor Jamie’s older sisters. Their mother, Lorna, died from pancreatic cancer more than 20 years ago, when the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star was 16.

Jamie Dornan talked about his father in a recent interview on Sirius XM. “My dad was really worrying,” he recalled his younger years when he was still a man without a plan, “like ‘What’s your plan going to be?’ And I was just one of those weird things at the time, but my whole family was sort of gunning together, trying to work out what can Jamie do next.”

Jamie Dornan himself is a father of three daughters that he shares with wife Amelia Warner.