Jameis Winston likely to start for Saints in 2021?

These developments are interesting because Saints head coach Sean Payton opted to start Hill at quarterback when Brees went down with an injury last season. Winston didn’t start a single game and used the 2020 campaign as an opportunity to learn from Brees and to learn New Orleans’ system.

Hill is arguably best used as a jack-of-all-trades, so it makes sense that Winston is, at the very least, being considered for the starting job.

However, New Orleans might also have another option at quarterback. Russell Wilson listed the Saints as one of the teams he’d accept a trade to this offseason. If the veteran becomes available, maybe Payton will take a swing at him, though it remains to be seen if the Saints would be interested in that.