Jameis Winston likely to start for Saints in 2021?

With Drew Brees now in retirement, the New Orleans Saints have some questions to answer at quarterback. Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston are widely expected to compete for the starting job in 2021. However, it appears one quarterback may have the edge over the other.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints and Winston are working on a new contract and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will likely be the starter in New Orleans next season.
However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini says Winston’s return to the Saints does not guarantee he’ll be the starter next season.
These developments are interesting because Saints head coach Sean Payton opted to start Hill at quarterback when Brees went down with an injury last season. Winston didn’t start a single game and used the 2020 campaign as an opportunity to learn from Brees and to learn New Orleans’ system.
Hill is arguably best used as a jack-of-all-trades, so it makes sense that Winston is, at the very least, being considered for the starting job.
However, New Orleans might also have another option at quarterback. Russell Wilson listed the Saints as one of the teams he’d accept a trade to this offseason. If the veteran becomes available, maybe Payton will take a swing at him, though it remains to be seen if the Saints would be interested in that.