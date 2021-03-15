Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man By Reuters

© Reuters.
ROME (Reuters) – Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.
On Sunday Piedmont’s regional government suspended use of the batch after Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old music teacher, fell ill and died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.
Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following blot-clotting issues, some of them fatal, in people who had used it.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.