Iran says U.S. should lift sanctions, guarantee Trump’s mistakes will not be repeated By Reuters

(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that the United States should lift sanctions and give guarantees that mistakes made by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump will never be repeated.
“The U.S. should lift sanctions on Iran and also should give guarantees that Trump’s mistakes will not happen again, then we can talk within the framework of JCPOA,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.
U.S. President Joe Biden has offered to join European countries to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump abandoned it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. But Tehran says Washington must first lift the sanctions and rejoin the pact.
